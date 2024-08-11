Huawei Stelato S9 is a premium electric car with 820 km distance range

Huawei has unveiled its first premium electric sedan, the Stelato S9, developed in collaboration with the BAIC Group. The car offers a number of premium features and technologies, including fast charging, which allows you to fill 30-80% of the battery in just 15 minutes. The Advanced Driving System 3.0 and the CAS 3.0 collision avoidance system have been implemented.

The Huawei Stelato S9 is available in two variants – Max and Ultra, with prices ranging from 399,800 yuan (about 51,900 euros) to 449,800 yuan (about 58,300 euros). Both versions are equipped with a 100 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 816 km Max and 721 km Ultra by CLTC.

It is manufactured by BAIC BluePark under the Stelato brand in collaboration with HIMA, Huawei’s multi-brand automotive alliance.

The Ultra model additionally offers a zero-gravity seat and a 32-inch projection screen. The car has a length of 5160 mm and a wheelbase of 3050 mm, and is also equipped with 20- or 21-inch rims.