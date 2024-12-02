Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025) tablet with 2.8K 144Hz display is equipped with a 10100mAh battery

Huawei has unveiled its new flagship tablet, the MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025), which offers a larger display and significantly improved performance. The device is equipped with a 13.2-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2.8K and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which provides vivid colors and high detail. The screen-to-body ratio is impressive 94% thanks to minimal bezels.

The tablet supports the third-generation M-Pencil stylus, which is ideal for creative tasks. The Fangtian Painting Engine 2.0 system allows you to create drawings on the canvas with a resolution of up to 8K. The MatePad Pro 13.2 is equipped with a 10,100 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, which allows you to charge the device to 85% in just 40 minutes.

The device’s cameras include a 13MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 16MP front camera for video calling. The tablet is equipped with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and dual satellite connectivity, making it convenient for working in remote areas. The MatePad Pro 13.2 prices range from 5,199 yuan (about $718) for the base configuration to 10,599 yuan (about $1,464) for the top-end.



Huawei has introduced a new smartphone Enjoy 70 Pro, which has a design similar to the flagships of the Mate 50 series. The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch flat LCD display with FHD + resolution. The screen refresh rate is not disclosed, but it is assumed that it can be 60 Hz or 90 Hz.

Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Enjoy 70 Pro runs on its own HarmonyOS operating system.

The main camera has a resolution of 108 + 2 megapixels, and the front camera is 8 megapixels. The smartphone is equipped with Wi-Fi 2.4 / 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB-C (USB 2.0) port. The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 40 W fast charging. From the beginning of January, it will be available in China for a price starting at $200.