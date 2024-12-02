Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025) tablet with 2.8K 144Hz display is equipped with a 10100mAh battery02.12.24
Huawei has unveiled its new flagship tablet, the MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025), which offers a larger display and significantly improved performance. The device is equipped with a 13.2-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2.8K and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which provides vivid colors and high detail. The screen-to-body ratio is impressive 94% thanks to minimal bezels.
The tablet supports the third-generation M-Pencil stylus, which is ideal for creative tasks. The Fangtian Painting Engine 2.0 system allows you to create drawings on the canvas with a resolution of up to 8K. The MatePad Pro 13.2 is equipped with a 10,100 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, which allows you to charge the device to 85% in just 40 minutes.
The device’s cameras include a 13MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 16MP front camera for video calling. The tablet is equipped with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and dual satellite connectivity, making it convenient for working in remote areas. The MatePad Pro 13.2 prices range from 5,199 yuan (about $718) for the base configuration to 10,599 yuan (about $1,464) for the top-end.
Huawei has introduced a new smartphone Enjoy 70 Pro, which has a design similar to the flagships of the Mate 50 series. The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch flat LCD display with FHD + resolution. The screen refresh rate is not disclosed, but it is assumed that it can be 60 Hz or 90 Hz.
Huawei Enjoy 70 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Enjoy 70 Pro runs on its own HarmonyOS operating system.
The main camera has a resolution of 108 + 2 megapixels, and the front camera is 8 megapixels. The smartphone is equipped with Wi-Fi 2.4 / 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB-C (USB 2.0) port. The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 40 W fast charging. From the beginning of January, it will be available in China for a price starting at $200.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025) tablet with 2.8K 144Hz display is equipped with a 10100mAh battery Huawei tablet
Huawei introduces new flagship tablet MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025), offering larger display and significantly improved performance
Another cash cow? OpenAI will pay taxes in Ukraine artificial intelligence events in Ukraine
OpenAI has informed Ukrainian users of the paid ChatGPT subscription that it will start charging VAT on its services from January 1, 2025.
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025) tablet with 2.8K 144Hz display is equipped with a 10100mAh battery
Another cash cow? OpenAI will pay taxes in Ukraine
IDC: Smartphone sales will grow in 2024 after two years of decline
BMW Releases M3 GTR inspired by NFS Most Wanted
Tesla kills more people than any other automaker
The patch for STALKER 2 is ready for download
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 Bluetooth headphones with HarmonyOS NEXT have improved noise cancellation
Renault launches E-Tech T electric truck with 600 km range