Huawei introduced its Cangjie programming language with integration into HarmonyOS26.06.24
Currently, the majority of workers in the Chinese computer industry rely on C++ and Java as programming languages. In the long run, this could probably make China highly dependent on the influence of foreign ecosystems.
The language uses user-mode threads and concurrent object libraries to simplify development and improve resource utilization. Compiler and runtime optimized for performance. In addition, Cangjie offers a development toolkit including debugging, static verification, performance analysis, and testing.
Interestingly, the first mentions of the Huawei programming language appeared back in 2019. Then the US authorities restricted the company’s access to Google services, due to which the Chinese brand lost the opportunity to produce smartphones on the Android operating system and switched to its own Harmony OS.
At the HDC 2024 developer conference, Huawei introduced the new Cangjie programming language for creating intelligent applications
