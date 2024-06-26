At the HDC 2024 developer conference, Huawei introduced Cangjie, a new programming language for creating intelligent applications. Cangjie is integrated with the HarmonyOS ecosystem and offers multi-scenario. It supports functional and object-oriented programming styles, and includes typing, generics, and pattern matching. According to experts, the main purpose of Cangjie is to combine two software platforms from Huawei: Harmony OS and OpenEuler in the field of application development. Cangjie has a built-in AgentDSL framework that simplifies agent collaboration and symbolic expressions. The language is designed to be scalable, with a modular design for different scenarios and support for domain-oriented development. The system is based on the EulerOS commercial distribution, which is a branch of the CentOS package base. OpenEuler is optimized to work on servers with ARM processors.

Currently, the majority of workers in the Chinese computer industry rely on C++ and Java as programming languages. In the long run, this could probably make China highly dependent on the influence of foreign ecosystems.