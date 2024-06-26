24.06.24

Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh

views
99
comments 0
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T (NH.QKCEU.003)

The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.