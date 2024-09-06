HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 with new Intel Lunar Lake chips and 120 Hz OLED touch screen costs $1,499

HP presented the new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 laptop, which works on the basis of new Intel Lunar Lake processor, in particular the Core Ultra 9 288V model. This laptop is equipped with 32 GB of RAM and a 14-inch touchscreen OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The brightness of the screen reaches 400 nits, and the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

One of the key features of the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is Thunderbolt 4 support, which greatly expands connectivity options. The design of the device includes rounded corners, a large trackpad and a backlit keyboard. Users can choose configurations with different processors, starting with Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 9, as well as up to 2 TB of SSD memory.

The weight of the laptop is 1.34 kg, and the battery with a capacity of 64 Wh is responsible for autonomy, which provides a long time without recharging. Sales of the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 will begin in September 2024 at a starting price of $1,499.