HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 with new Intel Lunar Lake chips and 120 Hz OLED touch screen costs $1,49906.09.24
HP presented the new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 laptop, which works on the basis of new Intel Lunar Lake processor, in particular the Core Ultra 9 288V model. This laptop is equipped with 32 GB of RAM and a 14-inch touchscreen OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The brightness of the screen reaches 400 nits, and the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.
One of the key features of the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is Thunderbolt 4 support, which greatly expands connectivity options. The design of the device includes rounded corners, a large trackpad and a backlit keyboard. Users can choose configurations with different processors, starting with Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 9, as well as up to 2 TB of SSD memory.
The weight of the laptop is 1.34 kg, and the battery with a capacity of 64 Wh is responsible for autonomy, which provides a long time without recharging. Sales of the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 will begin in September 2024 at a starting price of $1,499.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The flagship watch Oppo Watch X received the latest technologies and sensors. They do not support hundreds of sports modes and allow you to pay for coffee right during a walk. We will tell you more about the watch in this review
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 with new Intel Lunar Lake chips and 120 Hz OLED touch screen costs $1,499HP Intel laptop OLED
HP has introduced the new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 laptop, which works on the basis of the Intel Lunar Lake processor, in particular the Core Ultra 9 288V model
Xiaomi Powerbank 25000 212W can charge up to 140 Waccumulator Xiaomi
Xiaomi has launched a new power bank on its crowdfunding platform Youpin called Xiaomi Powerbank 25000 212W. Despite the name, the real capacity of the device is 14000 mAh.