Hori will release a new official controller for Steam29.06.24
Valve has introduced a new official Steam controller created by the Japanese company Hori, known for its quality gamepads for consoles. The new controller, called the Horipad, is designed for use with the Steam desktop service and compatible games.
According to statistics, Steam users are increasingly using gamepads. Valve optimizes and improves control for such devices, which may indicate the preparation of the service for a large number of licensed controllers. Perhaps after Hori similar devices will appear from other manufacturers.
Horipad features:
- Design and Management:
- Two joints.
- Cross-shaped switch.
- Four large buttons under the right hand.
- Large trigger buttons on the back.
- Built-in gyroscope for motion control.
- Settings and connection:
- Several additional programmable buttons.
- Hori software for complete reconfiguration of the device.
- Possibility of wireless connection via Bluetooth or wired via USB-C.
- Appearance:
- Visually, the controller resembles the Horipad Pro for Xbox consoles, which probably became the basis for the new device.
- The controller will be available in four colors: black, white, green and purple.
The controller will go on sale in Japan on October 31 for ¥7,980 (about $50 USD). Initially, it is planned that the device will remain in the domestic Japanese market, but if the demand is high, its appearance in the international market is possible.
