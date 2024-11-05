Honor Magic 7 and 7 Pro smartphones received a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, IP69 protection and a battery of almost 6000 mAh

Honor introduced the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, advanced cameras and a large battery.

The Honor Magic 7 features a 6.78″ flat OLED display, while the Magic 7 Pro features a 6.8″ OLED with micro-bends. Both models support an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and have a peak HDR brightness of 5000 nits. The screen supports Honor AI Oasis Eye-Care technology, which protects against polarized light and reduces the impact of blue.

The smartphones are equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with two cores at 4.32 GHz and six cores at 3.53 GHz. According to the manufacturer, in combination with the Adreno 830 graphics processor, it provides a 40% increase in gaming performance. The phones are equipped with Honor’s ultra-wide liquid cooling system, which keeps the temperature below 44.8 ° C during heavy games.

MagicOS 9.0 is based on Android 15. It provides advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, including an AI assistant. AI Face Swap Detection makes video calls safer.

Honor Magic 7 has a 50 MP main camera with OmniVision OVH9000 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and stabilization. Magic 7 Pro received a 50 MP OmniVision OVH9000 main camera with variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.0) and a 200 MP periscopic telephoto lens (Samsung S5KHP3) that supports 100x digital zoom and 50 MP OIS ultra wide angle camera.

Both smartphones of the Honor Magic 7 series have a 50 MP selfie camera, the Magic 7 Pro received an additional ToF sensor with depth detection for improved 3D face recognition and portrait photo effects. The phones support AI photo effects like AI Eagle Eye Burst, super portrait mode and AI image enhancement.

The Magic 7 has a 5,650 mAh battery, while the Magic 7 Pro has a 5,850 mAh battery. They support 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging. Qinghai Lake technology combined with the E2 chip improves battery performance and extends battery life. The description of the Magic7 battery does not mention the Silicon-Carbon technology used in the Pro battery.

The Honor Magic 7 series features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone even when your hands are wet. There’s also 3D facial recognition for unlocking. Smartphones are protected against water and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards. They support 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and DTS Ultra technology to improve sound quality. The Honor Magic 7 measures 162.1 x 75.8 x 7.95mm and weighs 199g, while the Magic 7 Pro measures 162.7 x 77.1 x 8.8mm and weighs around 223g.

Honor Magic 7 is available in five bright colors: Sunrise Gold, Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue and Velvet Black. Honor Magic 7 Pro offers four elegant color options: Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue and Velvet Black. The Magic 7 costs from ~$630 (12GB/256GB) to ~$770 (16GB/1TB). The Magic 7 Pro can be purchased in China for $800 (12GB / 256GB) and up to $940 (16GB / 1TB). A global release of smartphones is expected.