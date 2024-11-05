Honor Magic 7 and 7 Pro smartphones received a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, IP69 protection and a battery of almost 6000 mAh05.11.24
Honor introduced the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, advanced cameras and a large battery.
The Honor Magic 7 features a 6.78″ flat OLED display, while the Magic 7 Pro features a 6.8″ OLED with micro-bends. Both models support an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and have a peak HDR brightness of 5000 nits. The screen supports Honor AI Oasis Eye-Care technology, which protects against polarized light and reduces the impact of blue.
The smartphones are equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with two cores at 4.32 GHz and six cores at 3.53 GHz. According to the manufacturer, in combination with the Adreno 830 graphics processor, it provides a 40% increase in gaming performance. The phones are equipped with Honor’s ultra-wide liquid cooling system, which keeps the temperature below 44.8 ° C during heavy games.
MagicOS 9.0 is based on Android 15. It provides advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, including an AI assistant. AI Face Swap Detection makes video calls safer.
Honor Magic 7 has a 50 MP main camera with OmniVision OVH9000 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and stabilization. Magic 7 Pro received a 50 MP OmniVision OVH9000 main camera with variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.0) and a 200 MP periscopic telephoto lens (Samsung S5KHP3) that supports 100x digital zoom and 50 MP OIS ultra wide angle camera.
Both smartphones of the Honor Magic 7 series have a 50 MP selfie camera, the Magic 7 Pro received an additional ToF sensor with depth detection for improved 3D face recognition and portrait photo effects. The phones support AI photo effects like AI Eagle Eye Burst, super portrait mode and AI image enhancement.
The Magic 7 has a 5,650 mAh battery, while the Magic 7 Pro has a 5,850 mAh battery. They support 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging. Qinghai Lake technology combined with the E2 chip improves battery performance and extends battery life. The description of the Magic7 battery does not mention the Silicon-Carbon technology used in the Pro battery.
The Honor Magic 7 series features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone even when your hands are wet. There’s also 3D facial recognition for unlocking. Smartphones are protected against water and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards. They support 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and DTS Ultra technology to improve sound quality. The Honor Magic 7 measures 162.1 x 75.8 x 7.95mm and weighs 199g, while the Magic 7 Pro measures 162.7 x 77.1 x 8.8mm and weighs around 223g.
Honor Magic 7 is available in five bright colors: Sunrise Gold, Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue and Velvet Black. Honor Magic 7 Pro offers four elegant color options: Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue and Velvet Black. The Magic 7 costs from ~$630 (12GB/256GB) to ~$770 (16GB/1TB). The Magic 7 Pro can be purchased in China for $800 (12GB / 256GB) and up to $940 (16GB / 1TB). A global release of smartphones is expected.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Honor Magic 7 and 7 Pro smartphones received a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, IP69 protection and a battery of almost 6000 mAhAndroid Honor Qualcomm smartphone
Honor introduced the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, advanced cameras and a large battery.
Beyerdynamic Amiron 300 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation have LDAC supportBluetooth earphones
Beyerdynamic introduced a new model of wireless TWS headphones – Amiron 300, which promise high-quality sound at a price of 279.99 USD