Honda Prelude to be released in 2025 as a twin-motor hybrid

Honda has confirmed that the new Prelude coupe will arrive in the US market by the end of 2025. The car will receive a two-motor hybrid system, similar to that used in the Civic and Accord models. The concept of the model was presented at the “Japan Mobility Show 2023” and “Los Angeles Auto Show 2023”. It is expected that the production version of the Honda Prelude 2026 model year will be close to the design concept.

The car will probably be based on the Civic Hybrid platform, which will make it one of the few two-door cars on the US market. The Prelude will be the first Honda model with the S+ Shift transmission mode, created on the basis of Linear Shift Control technology for CVTs, but adapted for hybrid installations.

It is not yet specified where the Prelude will be produced and what its cost will be. However, thanks to the hype surrounding the return of sporty models like the Acura Integra, the new hybrid coupe has the potential to bring two-doors back into the spotlight among the brand’s fans.