Honda Prelude to be released in 2025 as a twin-motor hybrid25.12.24
Honda has confirmed that the new Prelude coupe will arrive in the US market by the end of 2025. The car will receive a two-motor hybrid system, similar to that used in the Civic and Accord models. The concept of the model was presented at the “Japan Mobility Show 2023” and “Los Angeles Auto Show 2023”. It is expected that the production version of the Honda Prelude 2026 model year will be close to the design concept.
The car will probably be based on the Civic Hybrid platform, which will make it one of the few two-door cars on the US market. The Prelude will be the first Honda model with the S+ Shift transmission mode, created on the basis of Linear Shift Control technology for CVTs, but adapted for hybrid installations.
It is not yet specified where the Prelude will be produced and what its cost will be. However, thanks to the hype surrounding the return of sporty models like the Acura Integra, the new hybrid coupe has the potential to bring two-doors back into the spotlight among the brand’s fans.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Asus has released an updated model in the Zenbook S laptop family. The UX5406S model in question has received a new Intel Lunarlake generation processor. We will tell you more about the laptop and its new components.
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Honda Prelude to be released in 2025 as a twin-motor hybrid car
The Honda Prelude 2025 concept was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and Los Angeles Auto Show 2023. The production version of the Honda Prelude 2026 is expected to be
New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform Asus computer Intel
ASUS has introduced a line of NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs based on the Intel Lunar Lake platform with Core Ultra 200V processors and an integrated NPU unit.
Honda Prelude to be released in 2025 as a twin-motor hybrid
New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform
YouTube will be banned channels for clickbait headers
Antec Performance 1 M Mini-ITX Case has custom component mounting
LG QNED evo TVs with True Wireless 4K support AMD FreeSync Premium
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl get last patch this year
Honor GT gaming smartphone equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with cooling radiator
American investment company buys spyware developer Paragon
Renault 5 Turbo from the 1980s will be released as e-car
Sandisk radically changed logo