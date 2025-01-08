HDMI 2.2 standard with 96 Gbps bandwidth officially unveiled

At CES 2025, the new HDMI 2.2 standard was introduced, doubling the bandwidth compared to HDMI 2.1, increasing it from 48 to 96 Gbps. This makes HDMI 2.2 faster than the current version of DisplayPort with 80 Gbps.

To use all the features of HDMI 2.2, certified cables with the ULTRA96 marking will be required. Their maximum length will be no more than two meters, and they will be available in the second half of the year.

The new standard also includes the Latency Indication Protocol (LIP), which improves the synchronization of audio and video in devices with multiple connection points, such as AV receivers and soundbars.

However, devices with HDMI 2.2 support will not appear immediately. The final specifications will be shared with partners in the first half of 2025, and the development and certification of equipment will take additional time.

In addition, VESA introduced the updated DisplayPort 2.1b standard, the main feature of which was support for active DP80LL (DisplayPort 80 Gbps Low Loss) cables with a bandwidth of 80 Gbps. The new cables can reach lengths of up to three meters, which is three times the capabilities of passive DisplayPort 2.1 DP80 cables.

Nvidia was actively involved in the development of the standard. The new version of DisplayPort 2.1b will be supported in the next generation of GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards. Recall that the current GeForce RTX 4000 line is limited to support DisplayPort 1.4a.