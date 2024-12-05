GTA Online get new major Agents of Sabotage update with iconic Darnell Bros. garment factory05.12.24
Rockstar Games has announced a major update for Grand Theft Auto Online called Agents of Sabotage, which is scheduled for release on December 10, 2024.
What is known about the update:
- The main characters of the plot: FIB agent Jodie Marshall and her assistant Pavlo. Players will join their team to carry out dangerous missions.
- Location: The planning headquarters will be the old Darnell Bros. garment factory, well-known to fans of GTA V, which was used by Michael, Franklin and Trevor to prepare robberies.
- Content: New missions, gameplay improvements and other updates that complement both the plot and gameplay are promised.
The update will be released on all available platforms simultaneously.
Rockstar is planning to release an enhanced version of GTA 5 for PC in 2025. That means it’s a game that’s still making money, and it was released in 2013.
Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that updates from Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced, released almost three years ago for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, will also be available on PC. This version brought improved graphics, downloadable levels, and other features that were previously only available on consoles.
While a full list of new features for PC has yet to be announced, it’s expected that the main improvements from consoles will be ported over. Possible features include ray tracing for more realistic rendering, increased traffic density and number of NPCs, improved textures and special effects, support for 3D audio, HDR, and the addition of wildlife. Download speeds and character switching on PC, as on consoles, will depend on the type of storage.
A release date for the PC update has not yet been announced, but Rockstar has hinted that it will be released “in the new year.”
