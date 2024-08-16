Grok AI can now create images16.08.24
xAI, a company founded by Elon Musk, has jumped on the fast-moving AI technology train. However, somewhere in the second-to-last car, where the II-models draw images. The Grok model can now generate pictures.
The ability to create images using the Grok generator is now available to users of the X Premium+ subscription, which costs $16 per month (or $22 when signing up through the app). It is important to note that this subscription level allows users to enjoy ad-free content.
Grok, while still in its early stages of development, is showing progress in imaging. Although they look quite realistic, there are some features that indicate their artificial origin. These include, for example, airbrushed details and other typical AI errors, such as the appearance of random, unrecognizable shapes in images.
Despite these shortcomings, the launch of the Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini shows that the company is serious about continuing to improve its models. This could impact the generative artificial intelligence market, creating new opportunities and competition in the field.
