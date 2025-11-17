Google will still allow you to install apps in APKs   

Google will still allow you to install apps in APKs17.11.25
Google is preparing changes to Android’s security policy that will affect the way apps are installed outside the Play Store. The company will begin implementing them in August, gradually introducing the requirement for mandatory developer verification even in cases where the user installs the app manually. At the same time, Google notes that a separate exception will be prepared for experienced users.
The company is working on creating a mechanism that allows developers and technically trained users to consciously accept the risks of installing unverified software. Google explains that the interface is specifically designed to minimize the possibility of manipulation when trying to convince the user to ignore system warnings. Before installing the application, the user will see a clear warning about the possible consequences, and the decision to install will remain theirs. The company notes that this should provide a balance between security and freedom of action for those who are well-versed in technical risks. Google is currently gathering feedback on the design of this mechanism and promises to provide more details in the coming months.
Why Google will allow risks with APK files
Google also emphasizes that even the most reliable technical systems cannot protect against all cases when a person is deceived. As an example, it cites a scheme common in Southeast Asian countries, when scammers call the victim, posing as bank employees, and offer to install a “verification app.” In fact, this is malicious software that can intercept messages, including two-factor authentication codes, allowing criminals to access the victim’s bank accounts. Google notes that without mandatory verification of developers, attackers can endlessly create new fake apps, turning the fight against them into a game of whack-a-mole when one is removed and another appears.
The company notes that the requirements for developer identification on Google Play have already proven their effectiveness, so now they want to extend these principles to the entire Android. They note that they want to have a real responsible person behind each application.
In parallel, Google is working on a special type of account aimed at students, hobbyists and small teams. Such an account will allow you to distribute applications to a limited number of devices without full verification, which should maintain flexibility for educational and testing projects.
