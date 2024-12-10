Google will allow apps to check the security of Android devices

Google has updated the Play Integrity API to include the ability to check for security updates on Android devices. Developers can now restrict access to apps or their features on devices that haven’t received security updates in over a year. This is especially important for apps that handle sensitive information, such as banking and financial services.

Security Update Check: The API provides developers with information about the latest security update on a device.

Flexibility for developers: The ability to use this data to restrict access to certain features if a device doesn’t meet the requirements.

Purpose of the changes: To better protect apps and users from potential threats posed by outdated or dangerous software.

What’s new

Security improvements: Protecting operations in apps that handle sensitive data.

Restrictions for older devices: Users of devices that don’t receive regular updates (such as older models or rare brands) may experience restrictions.

Impact on modified devices: Unlocked bootloaders or rooted devices may also be excluded from some apps.

The updated Play Integrity API is available now, and full functionality is planned for May 2025. Google does not require this feature to be mandatory, but developers can implement it at their discretion.