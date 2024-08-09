Google TV Streamer media player supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and syncs with Google Home

Google announced the launch of the new Google TV Streamer, which will appear on the market in September. The device features an updated design that resembles a wireless charging pad and supports the function of a smart home hub thanks to the built-in Thread radio. This allows you to integrate with other smart devices in the house and serve as their central hub.

The new Google TV Streamer is equipped with a more powerful processor, which is 22% faster than previous models. The device also has 32 GB of memory.

Special attention was paid to the new remote control. It’s got a redesigned button layout for ease of use and a textured back for the best grip. Supported technologies include 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. The device also integrates with the Google Home panel.

Google TV Streamer will be available in two colors – Porcelain and Hazel.