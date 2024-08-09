Google TV Streamer media player supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and syncs with Google Home09.08.24
Google announced the launch of the new Google TV Streamer, which will appear on the market in September. The device features an updated design that resembles a wireless charging pad and supports the function of a smart home hub thanks to the built-in Thread radio. This allows you to integrate with other smart devices in the house and serve as their central hub.
The new Google TV Streamer is equipped with a more powerful processor, which is 22% faster than previous models. The device also has 32 GB of memory.
Special attention was paid to the new remote control. It’s got a redesigned button layout for ease of use and a textured back for the best grip. Supported technologies include 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. The device also integrates with the Google Home panel.
Google TV Streamer will be available in two colors – Porcelain and Hazel.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G309 mouse and Logitech G515 TKL keyboard review: the grown-up way
The Logitech G309 gaming mouse and the Logitech G515 TKL keyboard were announced quite recently. Each is interesting in its own way and has interesting additional settings. Let’s figure out what the devices can offer
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Google TV Streamer media player supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and syncs with Google HomeGoogle media players
The new Google TV Streamer is equipped with a more powerful processor, which is 22% faster than previous models. The device also has 32 GB of memory.
Ford will release Bronco and Mustang electric bikeselectric transport Ford
Ford Mustang e-bikes, including the special series Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition, have similar specifications to the Bronco, but are aimed at smoother roads.