Google One is turning off its VPN service27.06.24
Google has decided to end VPN support from Google One, which came as a surprise to many users. This VPN service was included with Google One subscription plans and offered an extra layer of online protection. However, according to the official statement of the company, the use of this service was not popular enough, which caused its termination.
Highlights and implications of Google One’s discontinuation of VPN support:
- Discontinued: Google One’s VPN is no longer available for users to use, and the company has already started informing subscribers that it will be disabled when they try to connect.
- Reasons for the decision: Rejection of VPN is due to the fact that the service was not widely used among Google One users. Google said this would allow the company to focus on other important features and products, such as Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware.
- Access to Pixel VPN by Google: Owners of certain Pixel smartphone models (such as Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro and 8a) will continue to have access to “Pixel VPN by Google”. This VPN is enabled as part of the purchase of the specified devices.
- Notifications and instructions: Google provides instructions for removing VPN from Google One on various platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. Users who have already used the service will receive a notification about its disconnection.
This change in the Google One policy affected the user community, but the company continues to offer other services and tools to improve the user experience and security on the Internet.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Google One is turning off its VPN serviceGoogle service VPN
Google One’s VPN is no longer available for users to use, and the company has already started informing subscribers that it will be disabled when they try to connect.
Casio G-SHOCK GBD-300 protected watch can track training and works from one charge for up to 2 yearsCasio protection smart watches
Casio has expanded its line of smart watches with the new G-SHOCK GBD-300 model. This watch combines durability and functionality for an active lifestyle.