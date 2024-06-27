Google One is turning off its VPN service

Google has decided to end VPN support from Google One, which came as a surprise to many users. This VPN service was included with Google One subscription plans and offered an extra layer of online protection. However, according to the official statement of the company, the use of this service was not popular enough, which caused its termination.

Highlights and implications of Google One’s discontinuation of VPN support:

Discontinued: Google One’s VPN is no longer available for users to use, and the company has already started informing subscribers that it will be disabled when they try to connect. Reasons for the decision: Rejection of VPN is due to the fact that the service was not widely used among Google One users. Google said this would allow the company to focus on other important features and products, such as Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware. Access to Pixel VPN by Google: Owners of certain Pixel smartphone models (such as Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro and 8a) will continue to have access to “Pixel VPN by Google”. This VPN is enabled as part of the purchase of the specified devices. Notifications and instructions: Google provides instructions for removing VPN from Google One on various platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. Users who have already used the service will receive a notification about its disconnection.

This change in the Google One policy affected the user community, but the company continues to offer other services and tools to improve the user experience and security on the Internet.