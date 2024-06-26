Google Meet has received support for 50 languages, including Ukrainian, for translating subtitles26.06.24
Google Meet, the popular video conferencing app, has received new language features, expanding the ability to use subtitles in different languages. Now users can enjoy translated subtitles in 52 languages and hidden subtitles in 11 new languages, including Ukrainian. These new features are available to both Google Workspace users and personal Google Accounts.
With the latest update, the number of fully supported languages has reached 69, allowing for more than 4,600 language pairs. It says that starting January 22, 2025, translated subtitles will only be available to Google Workspace customers using Gemini. By that date, the feature will be available in several Gemini apps, including Gemini Enterprise and Gemini Education Premium.
The new subtitle languages are already available to all Google Workspace users and do not require additional payment.
