Google Maps will add more vehicle icons14.11.24
Google Maps expands customization options for users by allowing them to change the vehicle marker on the map to match their vehicle. According to Android Police, this feature is being tested.
Users can choose from four standard icons: a blue arrow, a red car, a yellow SUV, and a green pickup truck. However, the new update will bring five additional variants, including a sedan, an SUV, an SUV, a hatchback, and a Tesla-like model. In addition, it will be possible to change the color of the icon, choosing among eight shades, such as Glacier White, Night Black, Aqua Green and Poppy Red.
The old blue arrow and icons will remain available, but color customization will only be possible for the new icons. So far, the function has appeared only on iOS, and Android users will have to wait for its launch.
In addition, Google Maps recently added integration with the Gemini chatbot, which allows users to get information about places and build routes in an interactive conversational mode.
