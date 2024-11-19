Google is raising the price of a YouTube Premium subscription in a number of countries

Google is gradually raising the price of a Premium subscription. In December 2023, the company told US users with old plans (from the discontinued Google Play Music or YouTube Red services) that they would have to pay the full price of $13 per month starting next year. This message has now been received by users in many countries.

YouTube’s communications manager Paul Pennington confirmed that prices are going up for both YouTube Premium, which removes ads from the streaming video and music service, and individual YouTube Music plans:

“We are updating YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium pricing for new and existing subscribers in Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Kuwait, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia. Rico, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Uruguay and Turkey,” writes Paul Pennington.

As you can see, Ukraine is not included among the named countries, in which YouTube introduced regional prices, so an individual subscription costs 99 hryvnias per month, and a family subscription (for six accounts) – 149 hryvnias. But it is possible that later the cost of a YouTube Premium subscription in Ukraine will also increase.