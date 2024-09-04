Google has opened free access to faster AI Gemini 1.5 Flash04.09.24
Last month, the free Gemini tier was updated to Flash version 1.5, which now processes answers 50% faster. This is made possible by the significant latency improvements that Google has implemented recently. One of the key updates was the increase of the context window to 32 thousand tokens compared to the previous 8 thousand. This means that the Gemini system can now process and store much more textual information when responding to user requests.
Gemini 1.5 Flash was announced to developers in May when Gemini Advanced moved to version 1.5 Pro. In parallel, the Google Tasks extension is starting to expand beyond the Pixel 9 series. It can already be found on devices such as the Pixel 8, although availability to all users is still limited. Among the new features is the ability to take photos of checklists and add them to Google Tasks.
Google also introduced a new @OpenStax extension for Gemini that provides answers based on Rice University’s OpenStax educational resources. In addition, Gemini can now create interactive practice tests on various topics, complementing the platform’s educational features.
