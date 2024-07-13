Google has launched a Transparency Center in Ukraine with all the information about the company’s politicians13.07.24
Google has launched the Transparency Center website in Ukraine, which will become a hub for all information about the company’s policies. And no, there are no details about search algorithms and tips on what to do to raise the authority of the site in search.
Every day, billions of people turn to Google for access to trusted information and content, and the company takes this responsibility seriously. The Terms of Service, Product Usage Guidelines, Developer Policies, and Community Guidelines exist to keep users safe while Google fulfills its mission to provide public access to information.
Today, the Transparency Center website was launched in Ukraine, where all information about the company’s politicians is collected, including:
- Policy development process.
- Product and Service Rules.
- Tools for reporting and appeals.
- Transparency Reports.
- Google Privacy and Artificial Intelligence Principles.
With the Transparency Center, users can easily find information about company policies, learn how they are created and enforced, report violations, and explore Google’s ongoing commitment to transparency.
The online threat landscape is constantly changing, and Google’s policies are also evolving to prevent abuse across platforms. Product usage policies vary, and Google adapts them to each platform in an effort to create a safe and positive experience for everyone. In the Transparency Center, you can learn about the policy development process, how they are applied, and review each product and service policy.
Some of the company’s most important guiding principles are also available for viewing, including Google’s Artificial Intelligence Principles, first introduced in 2018. By providing access to policies and guidelines, Google strives to make the terms, rules, and guidelines understandable to users, developers, and creators.
The Transparency Reports were first published by Google more than a decade ago, demonstrating the impact of public policy on access to information and contributing to the debate on the free flow of information on the Internet. In the Transparency Center, you can learn more about the history of transparency reports, how policies apply to different products, and view them in their entirety.
The Transparency Center includes a dedicated page for reporting and filing complaints across multiple Google services. The appeals process aims to ensure due process, efficiency and transparency for users who challenge the company’s decisions.
