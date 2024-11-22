Google Gemini Live AI now supports Ukrainian language

Google has provided support for Gemini Live in Ukrainian. The feature is already available on Android and will soon appear on iOS. To activate the Ukrainian language, you need to update the Google application to the latest version, go to settings, select the “Language and region” item and set Ukrainian. After that, the function will become available for use.

Gemini Live helps you perform many tasks. For example, you can add an appointment to your calendar, find the necessary document or recipe, plot a route in Google Maps, ask for weather recommendations or find an educational video on YouTube. The system integrates with other Google applications, making it a universal assistant in everyday affairs.

Support for the Ukrainian language in Gemini Live emphasizes Google’s desire to take into account the local needs of users. The company plans to further develop the function, improving its performance and adding new features to make it even more convenient and efficient.

How to set up Gemini Live in Ukrainian

To enable this feature, follow these steps: