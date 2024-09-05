Google Gemini AI assistant will soon appear in Android Auto

Google may integrate its newest AI assistant, Gemini, into Android Auto. In the latest version of Android Auto v12.8.143544, hints were found indicating this possibility, including a Gemini icon.

Gemini Live, Google’s newest digital assistant, is rumored to be coming to Android Auto. This feature requires a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Gemini’s integration with Android Auto will not require additional hardware, allowing users to take advantage of the AI ​​assistant’s capabilities without having to upgrade their devices.

Gemini is a new generation of digital assistants from Google, designed to replace the functions of Google Assistant and has improved capabilities of artificial intelligence. Although the feature is still under development, its implementation in Android Auto can improve the user experience while driving.



Recently, we published article in which it was explained why Android Auto and CarPlay are self-backed into a corner.

Digital technologies and the automotive industry are getting closer every year. And it’s not just the hype that car brand marketers want to use. Yes, it is very fashionable to announce the addition of AI to summarize correspondence in the messenger while you are on the road or the ability to open the car when the owner approaches with a smartphone.

The machines themselves are becoming more and more technological. Engines have hundreds of sensors, the electronic control unit takes into account all their readings and already has a load comparable to a powerful computer. There are many entrants’ data in real time and it is necessary to react to everything immediately, because security depends on it. It is not surprising that for several years some of the sensors have been made analog again, physically building interactions with the car’s systems to relieve the load on ECUs and control boards.

Such an approach to the topic of car and smartphone synchronization seems superfluous, but the system of interaction between the driver and the car is also part of the operation. Output of images from cameras, warnings about events on the road, fatigue sensors – all other information is broadcast to the driver. Through the dashboard and/or multimedia system. However, automotive production is generally quite inert. New technologies are implemented for a long time, and “yesterday’s” chips, if they appear in the next generation of models.