Google Find My Device will allow you to share your location with multiple users

Google has added a new feature to Find My Device, expanding its capabilities with a People tab that lets you track the location of loved ones. The feature was part of the Pixel Drop update in March and is available for all Android devices.

Users can now share their location with friends and family or track them in real time. The People tab has two sections: “Shared with you,” which shows those who share their location with the user, and “You share with,” which shows the people with whom the user shares their location. There is also a feature to add new contacts to share data.

The program displays the person’s location on a map, the device’s battery level, and when the data was last updated. Users can get directions to the selected contact or stop sharing their location.

The new tab is currently available in beta for Android, but will soon appear in the final version of the app.