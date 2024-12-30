Google Drive will speed up video downloads30.12.24
Google Drive has received an update that makes it easier to work with video files. Now you can watch videos immediately after uploading, without waiting for the processing to complete.
Previously, users had to wait for the system to create a version of the video adapted for streaming playback. This process could take a long time, especially when uploading large files. Now you can quickly evaluate the video, even if processing is still ongoing.
However, the ability to share videos via the built-in player will appear only after processing is complete. The update complements other improvements to Google Drive, including a new video player interface and enhanced document functions. These changes make the service more convenient and efficient for storing and viewing multimedia.
In addition, Google is preparing to introduce significant updates to the search and management of files in Google Drive.
Users will be able to categorize files into different groups, such as Auto, Banking, Expenses, Home, ID, Insurance, Medical, Pets, School, Taxes, Travel, and Work, making it easier to organize files.
This feature will be available on the Home tab of the Android app, where users can select categories for their files. Importantly, files will be able to belong to multiple categories, which increases the flexibility of file management compared to the current folder system.
While the exact launch date for this feature is not yet known, it is expected to be available to users on Android, iOS, and the web version of Google Drive. Additionally, given Google’s active development in the field of artificial intelligence, it is possible that this feature will be supported by machine learning algorithms to automatically classify files or suggest categories based on their content or name.
More detailed information about the new feature can be found at the Google I/O 2024 conference, which will take place on May 14.
