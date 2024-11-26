Google Drive is now adapted for Windows on PCs with ARM processors26.11.24
Google has released a beta version of Google Drive native for computers running Windows on ARM. The program offers the same features, with the exception of the Outlook Meet plugin.
You can download the installer here. Google says it will prompt users to install the required Microsoft WebView2.
This is only the second Google application to receive a native port for PCs with Snapdragon X chips – the first was Chrome. The company also recently announced that the Quick Share application has started working on Windows on ARM, but it still uses emulation.
In addition to Google, Arc Browser, NordVPN, Blender and Notion have released their native versions of their applications for the new OS. But many applications still rely on the Prism emulation, which Microsoft continues to work on improving.
Google is also preparing to introduce significant updates to the search and file management in Google Drive.
Users will be able to categorize files into different groups, such as Auto, Banking, Expenses, Home, ID, Insurance, Medical, Pets, School, Taxes, Travel, and Work, making it easier to organize files.
This feature will be available on the Home tab of the Android app, where users can select categories for their files. Importantly, files will be able to belong to multiple categories, which increases the flexibility of file management compared to the current folder system.
While the exact launch date for this feature is not yet known, it is expected to be available to users on Android, iOS, and the web version of Google Drive. Additionally, given Google’s active development in the field of artificial intelligence, it is possible that this feature will be supported by machine learning algorithms to automatically classify files or suggest categories based on their content or name.
