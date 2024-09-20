God of War Ragnarok is released on PC20.09.24
Sony has released the long-awaited God of War Ragnarök for PC, continuing the tradition of bringing popular games from the PlayStation to the PC platform. The previous edition, God of War 2018, was met with enthusiasm among PC players, receiving many positive reviews and high online, which bodes well for the story-driven adventure. Now fans can enjoy the continuation of the story of Kratos and Atreus, immersed in the world of Norse mythology.
God of War Ragnarök continues the events of the previous part, where the heroes face the approach of Ragnarök – an apocalyptic battle that threatens to destroy the world and all the gods. On their journey, they meet powerful enemies, including Thor and Odin, and find new allies. The game offers an interesting open world, a rich combat system with a variety of weapons such as the Chaos Clinky and the Leviathan Ax, which makes the gameplay dynamic and exciting.
The PC version brings many improvements, including support for 4K resolution, DLSS and FSR integration for increased performance and graphics quality, and the ability to play on ultrawide monitors. The effects of lighting, reflection of shadows and detailing of objects were also refined. The game supports the use of DualShock 4 and DualSense gamepads, and also offers surround 3D sound, which enhances the effect of immersion in the game world.
The system requirements of God of War Ragnarok on PC are quite high:
Minimal (1080p / 30 FPS / low settings)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit);
- processor: Intel Core i5-4670k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200;
- video card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT;
- RAM: 8 GB;
- free space: 190 GB (SSD).
Recommended (1080p / 60 FPS / medium settings)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit);
- processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600;
- video card: NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- free space: 190 GB (SSD).
High (1440p / 60 FPS / high settings)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit);
- processor: Intel Core i7-7700k or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X;
- video card: NVIDIA RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- free space: 190 GB (SSD).
Performance (4K / 60 FPS / high settings)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit);
- processor: Intel Core i7-7700k or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X;
- video card: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or AMD RX 6900 XT;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- free space: 190 GB (SSD).
“Ultra” (4K / 60 FPS / “ultra” setting)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit);
- processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X;
- video card: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD RX 7900 XT;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- free space: 190 GB (SSD).
