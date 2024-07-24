Gigabyte AORUS FO32U monitor with a 32-inch QD-OLED screen operates at 165 Hz frequency24.07.24
Gigabyte expands its line of gaming monitors by releasing the AORUS FO32U model. The novelty is equipped with a QD-OLED screen with a diagonal of 32 inches. The panel has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels (UHD). The screen has a response time of 0.03 ms and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space.
The monitor is equipped with RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting and built-in 5 W speakers. Among the ports available in the device are HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with DP mode and 18W power, as well as USB-A and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Gigabyte AORUS FO32U prices and sales dates have not yet been announced.
QD-OLED is a kind of hybrid version of matrices that combines “quantum dots” (Quantum Dot) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLED). The QD-OLED modification was introduced by Samsung at the end of 2021 as a response to advanced OLED panels from LG. The technology took the better of QLED and OLED: it was based on blue LEDs, self-illuminating pixels instead of external illumination, and “quantum dots” that play the role of color light filters.
These filters practically do not weaken the light, unlike traditional light filters. Thanks to the use of a number of advanced solutions, engineers managed to achieve very impressive characteristics that are significantly superior to many other OLED matrices. These include high peak brightness from 1000 nits (cd/m²), excellent contrast and black depth, as well as color coverage of over 90% by BT.2020 and over 120% by DCI-P3. Such matrices are mostly found in flagship TV panels.
