Gemini AI will replace Google Assistant in Pixel 9 smartphones

Google recently introduced a new feature for the Pixel 9 called Gemini Live, which is already rolling out to Android. This advanced AI option allows users to have so-called “free conversations” with the AI ​​without having to switch to full-screen mode. Importantly, access to this feature requires a subscription to the advanced version of Gemini.

Gemini Live offers users the ability to maintain the context of ongoing conversations, drag and drop images into apps like Gmail or Google Messages, and use the ‘Ask this video’ option right within the YouTube app. The feature will be available in the coming weeks.

In addition, Google announced additional extensions for Gemini, which include integration with calendar, tasks, Google Keep and utilities to manage timers, alarms, media files and other features of the device. Extensions for YouTube Music will also get new features, including the creation of playlists that can resemble music from the late 90s.

This new feature of Gemini Live allows you to interact with the AI ​​through voice commands, and also allows you to go back to previous conversations and view their transcripts. A new Live button will appear on the screen and users will be able to choose from 10 new voices with different characteristics. At the initial stage, only English is supported.

Gemini Live is available now for Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android worldwide, with support for other languages ​​and iOS expected in the coming weeks.

Previously, Google expanded the functionality of its mobile application Gemini, adding Ukrainian language support among other new language and regional options. Gemini’s AI-powered assistant app allows users to interact with text, voice or image to get help and information in a variety of situations. For example, a user can take a photo of a damaged wheel and request instructions on how to repair it.

To activate Gemini on Android devices, you need to use the Google Assistant. The application promises a new level of user experience and contextual support directly on the smartphone screen.In Ukraine, users can make text requests in Ukrainian, although voice requests are currently only available in English.

Gemini functionality will also be included in the Google app on iOS in the coming weeks. On iOS devices, the feature will be available if English is selected in the “Language and region” settings. The “Extension” function has also become available for the Ukrainian language, which allows you to receive information directly from various Google programs and services, simplifying tasks such as travel planning.