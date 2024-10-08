Garmin Lily 2 Active smart watch equipped with GPS and has an autonomy up to 9 days

Garmin introduced a new version of its Lily 2 Active smart watch, which received an updated design and built-in GPS. The watch has a stylish metal case and two physical buttons for convenient control.

The device is able to accurately track outdoor activities such as running, walking and cycling without the need to connect to a smartphone. Lily 2 Active is available in three colors: Lunar Gold, Silver, and Jasper Green. Battery life is up to 9 days without GPS and up to 9 hours with GPS enabled.

New features include sports apps for tennis, pinball, indoor cycling and golf, as well as updated health monitoring tools. This includes a sleep coach and a health snapshot that tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels and respiration. Lily 2 Active costs $299.99.