Garmin Edge 1050 – bicycle computer with GPS, support for Garmin Pay and autonomy of up to 60 hours

The Garmin company is preparing for the release of a new bicycle computer Edge 1050, which will be the successor of the Edge 1040 model. The new product will be equipped with a built-in GPS module and a color display with a resolution of 480×800 pixels, as well as support the Garmin Pay payment system.

Garmin Edge 1050 will be able to work up to 60 hours in power saving mode and up to 20 hours in normal use. The release of the new device will take place in the near future, but prices have not yet been announced.

Earlier, Garmin presented a chest heart rate monitor HRM-Fit at a price of $150.

This device is compatible with medium and high support sportswear such as Adidas and Under Armour.

The Garmin HRM-Fit also works with compatible Garmin smartwatches to transmit data on pace, distance and stride length.

If the watch stays at home, a device attached to clothing can store workout data, such as calories burned and intensity, for later syncing with the watch.