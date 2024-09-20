Final Fantasy XVI is out on PC

The release of the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI, one of the most anticipated exclusives of 2023 for PlayStation, has become an important event for fans of the series. The game continues the tradition of the franchise, offering a dark story of revenge, but with a new emphasis on a dynamic combat system inspired by the mechanics of Devil May Cry.

In honor of the release, Square Enix presented a bright trailer that attracted the attention of both old fans and new players. The game is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and has received many positive reviews. Steam users have noted the successful combination of the classic atmosphere of the series with improved combat mechanics that add dynamism and spectacle to the gameplay. Many players call Final Fantasy XVI the best installment in years.

However, the game was not without criticism. Some users complain about using Denuvo’s security system, as well as technical problems when launching through Steam Proton, which can cause difficulties for Linux users.

At the time of release, Final Fantasy XVI’s peak online presence on Steam was 17,000 people. In comparison, Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition reached 30 thousand players on its first day, but it is expected that the new installment can improve its figures in the coming weekend.

At the beginning of the year, the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled for February 29. Sony and Square Enix want potential players to remember it and know that it’s a significant game, even if it doesn’t complete the remake of Final Fantasy VII, and another game is planned after it. Two trailers, totaling more than 15 minutes, have been released to grab the attention of fans. One of them is a short final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the other is an 11-minute long gameplay video.

In the gameplay video, players can see the world map, locations, mini-games and other highlights from the original version of the game and new elements. New additions include new companions and team attacks, classic block characters, 400 new Final Fantasy soundtracks, 4K or 60fps graphics, and higher resolution assets.

According to the game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, the development team sought to honor the tracks of the original game while pushing the boundaries of creativity, creating innovative arrangements that match the emotions of each scene. The executive confirmed that there will be more than 400 new tracks in the game and promised that the number will increase over time.

For impatient players, there’s a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo that lets you try out the game before its official release.