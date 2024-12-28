Fiat and Maserati suspend production due to low sales28.12.24
Originally scheduled to resume operations on January 5, the shutdown will now last until at least January 20.
This is not the first shutdown — the plant was shut down in September and October in 2023. The main reason is weak electric vehicle sales, which is forcing Stellantis to reconsider its electrification strategy.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has previously criticized Maserati’s weak marketing for its poor sales figures. However, his conflict with the board of directors over the company’s future led to his unexpected resignation earlier this month.
Stellantis has unveiled its new STLA Frame platform, specifically designed for electric pickup trucks and SUVs targeting the North American market and other regions where large vehicles are popular. The platform offers impressive performance, including a range of up to 800 km in a fully electric vehicle (BEV) configuration and up to 1,100 km in a hybrid version (REEV), which combines electric motors and an internal combustion engine to increase the driving range.
The STLA Frame also supports significant towing capabilities, including a maximum towing capacity of up to 6,350 kg and a payload capacity of 1,224 kg. In terms of cross-country ability, the platform demonstrates the ability to overcome fords up to 610 mm deep, making it ideal for off-road conditions.
The platform’s features include support for a variety of powertrains, including electric, hydrogen, hybrid and internal combustion engines. The REEV configuration is particularly interesting, as it combines a large battery with electric motors and uses the engine as a generator to increase range without compromising power.
Specifications include liquid-cooled batteries with capacities ranging from 159 to 200 kWh and acceleration from 0 to 96 km/h in 4.4 seconds. A fast-charging system allows for up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. There is also bi-directional charging for powering external devices.
YouTube has been almost completely blocked in russia blocking YouTube
YouTube traffic has dropped by 80% and most users cannot access the site without paid VPN services, which are difficult to pay for due to sanctions. Free VPNs are no longer able to bypass the block.
