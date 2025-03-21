European Eutelsat will be alternative to Starlink for the Ukrainian army21.03.25
Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke said that the company’s satellite network is capable of meeting Ukraine’s key military needs and remains the only European alternative to Starlink.
According to her, despite the lower bandwidth compared to the American operator, Eutelsat satellites cover the entire territory of Ukraine, and their capabilities are sufficient to perform military tasks. Berneke noted that the company uses devices operating in a higher orbit, which allows it to reduce the number of satellites while maintaining signal strength. At the same time, she emphasized that Eutelsat services are focused on business, government structures and the transport sector, so the company cannot meet the needs of civilian users.
Berneke also emphasized the importance of discussing issues of European communications sovereignty, emphasizing that such negotiations are relevant not only for Ukraine, but also for other countries.
Meanwhile, the European Union is in talks with SES, Hisdesat, Viasat and Eutelsat/OneWeb about possible alternatives to Starlink for the Ukrainian defense forces. Among the solutions being considered is the government network Govsatcom, which is scheduled to launch this year. In the long term, the IRIS² satellite system is envisaged, but its deployment is not expected before the 2030s.
Mobile operator Kyivstar and its parent company VEON have announced a partnership with Starlink to introduce Direct to Cell satellite communication in Ukraine.
Ukraine will be one of the first countries to launch the service. The introduction of SMS and OTT messaging is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by voice and data.
The agreement will help expand coverage in remote areas and improve communication stability during power outages.
Direct to Cell technology uses Starlink satellites with eNodeB modems that operate as cell towers in space. This provides communication even in places where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable.
Kyivstar subscribers will be able to use the service from their LTE smartphones without making any changes to their devices or installing additional applications.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
European Eutelsat will be alternative to Starlink for the Ukrainian army Elon Musk events in Ukraine war
Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke said that the company’s satellite network is capable of meeting Ukraine’s key military needs and remains the only European alternative to Starlink.
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon G processors are designed for portable gaming consoles console processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon G series of chips for portable gaming devices at the Game Developers Conference. It includes three platforms: Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2.
Telegram already has over 1 billion registered users
Acer Radeon RX 9070 (XT) graphics cards are available in Nitro and Predator BiFrost versions
Google buys Israeli cloud cybersecurity company Wiz
Half-Life 2 RTX now available on Steam
Kyivstar bought the Uklon service for $155.2 million – a record deal for Ukraine for the program
Gigabyte MO27U2 monitor equipped with a 27″ QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz matrix
Western Digital introduces 26TB hard drive for NAS
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2788-5K monitor planned as an alternative to Apple Studio Display
Kensington releases trackball mouse