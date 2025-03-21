European Eutelsat will be alternative to Starlink for the Ukrainian army

Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke said that the company’s satellite network is capable of meeting Ukraine’s key military needs and remains the only European alternative to Starlink.

According to her, despite the lower bandwidth compared to the American operator, Eutelsat satellites cover the entire territory of Ukraine, and their capabilities are sufficient to perform military tasks. Berneke noted that the company uses devices operating in a higher orbit, which allows it to reduce the number of satellites while maintaining signal strength. At the same time, she emphasized that Eutelsat services are focused on business, government structures and the transport sector, so the company cannot meet the needs of civilian users.

Berneke also emphasized the importance of discussing issues of European communications sovereignty, emphasizing that such negotiations are relevant not only for Ukraine, but also for other countries.

Meanwhile, the European Union is in talks with SES, Hisdesat, Viasat and Eutelsat/OneWeb about possible alternatives to Starlink for the Ukrainian defense forces. Among the solutions being considered is the government network Govsatcom, which is scheduled to launch this year. In the long term, the IRIS² satellite system is envisaged, but its deployment is not expected before the 2030s.

Mobile operator Kyivstar and its parent company VEON have announced a partnership with Starlink to introduce Direct to Cell satellite communication in Ukraine.

Ukraine will be one of the first countries to launch the service. The introduction of SMS and OTT messaging is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by voice and data.

The agreement will help expand coverage in remote areas and improve communication stability during power outages.

Direct to Cell technology uses Starlink satellites with eNodeB modems that operate as cell towers in space. This provides communication even in places where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable.

Kyivstar subscribers will be able to use the service from their LTE smartphones without making any changes to their devices or installing additional applications.