EU wants Apple AirDrop and AirPlay to work on Android smartphones

The European Commission is demanding that Apple open up more iOS features to third-party developers, including access to the AirDrop and AirPlay protocols.

According to the Commission document, Apple must provide specifications that will allow third-party devices such as smartwatches and headphones to integrate with iOS. Developers will be able to send and receive files via AirDrop, as well as control AirPlay features across platforms.

This requirement is aimed at increasing iOS compatibility with Android and other systems, making the Apple ecosystem more open and user-friendly.

Apple has unexpectedly changed its approach to emulators, approving UTM SE, the first PC-based emulator for the iPhone and iPad that lets you run older versions of Windows and macOS on these devices. In April of this year, Apple revised its App Store policies to allow the use of game emulators. This innovation led to the appearance of several emulators in the App Store, including the popular Nintendo Delta emulator.

However, despite these changes, in June Apple rejected the UTM SE PC emulator application, removing it not only from the global App Store, but also from third-party app stores in the European Union. Apple explained this decision by saying that only emulators are allowed. “Retro games”, not PC emulators, although retro games are often used on emulators such as UTM. wide resonance and potential action from the European Commission.

This weekend, UTM SE developers announced on social media that Apple has canceled their previous solution. UTM SE is now available on the App Store and will soon appear on AltStore PAL in the EU.

It is important to note that iOS apps cannot use the JIT compiler.