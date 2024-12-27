EU wants Apple AirDrop and AirPlay to work on Android smartphones27.12.24
The European Commission is demanding that Apple open up more iOS features to third-party developers, including access to the AirDrop and AirPlay protocols.
According to the Commission document, Apple must provide specifications that will allow third-party devices such as smartwatches and headphones to integrate with iOS. Developers will be able to send and receive files via AirDrop, as well as control AirPlay features across platforms.
This requirement is aimed at increasing iOS compatibility with Android and other systems, making the Apple ecosystem more open and user-friendly.
Apple has unexpectedly changed its approach to emulators, approving UTM SE, the first PC-based emulator for the iPhone and iPad that lets you run older versions of Windows and macOS on these devices. In April of this year, Apple revised its App Store policies to allow the use of game emulators. This innovation led to the appearance of several emulators in the App Store, including the popular Nintendo Delta emulator.
However, despite these changes, in June Apple rejected the UTM SE PC emulator application, removing it not only from the global App Store, but also from third-party app stores in the European Union. Apple explained this decision by saying that only emulators are allowed. “Retro games”, not PC emulators, although retro games are often used on emulators such as UTM. wide resonance and potential action from the European Commission.
This weekend, UTM SE developers announced on social media that Apple has canceled their previous solution. UTM SE is now available on the App Store and will soon appear on AltStore PAL in the EU.
It is important to note that iOS apps cannot use the JIT compiler.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Let’s get acquainted with the top devices of the year. Among them are flagship expensive models and budget devices. The best smartphones, headphones and laptops of 2024 according to the editors of hi-tech.ua.
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
EU wants Apple AirDrop and AirPlay to work on Android smartphones Android Apple law smartphone
The European Commission is demanding that Apple open up more iOS features to third-party developers, including access to the AirDrop and AirPlay protocols.
Kotaku’s 15 best games of 2024: Astro Bot, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Animal Well games rating
Kotaku journalists have compiled the top 15 best games of 2024. The leaders were the platformer Astro Bot, the RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and the indie game Animal Well.
EU wants Apple AirDrop and AirPlay to work on Android smartphones
Toyota Alphard and Vellfire launched in Japan in PHEV versions
Apple may release a smart doorbell with Face ID
WhatsApp will stop working on older Android smartphones next year
Moto E15, G05, G15 and G15 Power smartphones on MediaTek and Android 15 cost $115-150
You can now update data in Reserve+ again and again
LG Radio+ online music service will be free
You can now schedule posts on Instagram
Honda Prelude to be released in 2025 as a twin-motor hybrid
New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform
YouTube will be banned channels for clickbait headers
Antec Performance 1 M Mini-ITX Case has custom component mounting