Epson DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink document scanners automatically save files to online services

Epson has announced two new business-class scanners designed for fast and efficient document processing – the DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink models. Both devices are designed for accelerated digitization of documents, providing a high scanning speed of up to 70 pages per minute.

Scanners support saving documents to various cloud services, sending by e-mail, as well as saving to USB drives and network folders. The package comes with the Document Capture Pro program, which allows you to convert documents into PDF with the ability to search for text, which greatly simplifies work with archives and automates the process of searching for information.

A feature of the new models is the built-in ScanWay function, which allows you to use scanners without the need to connect to a computer. This makes them an ideal solution for integration into document management systems, simplifying work processes and automating data processing. Both devices are equipped with an automatic document feeder of 100 pages and support a wide range of paper formats.

The Epson DS-900WN is characterized by higher productivity and the ability to process up to 11,000 pages per day, making it suitable for intensive office work. Both scanners have a touch screen, convenient connection interfaces, including USB 3.2 and Ethernet, and weigh 3.7 kg.

Prices for the Epson DS-800WN are $999 and the Epson DS-900WN is $1,299. Both devices are available through authorized CapturePro distributors.