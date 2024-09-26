Epson DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink document scanners automatically save files to online services26.09.24
Epson has announced two new business-class scanners designed for fast and efficient document processing – the DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink models. Both devices are designed for accelerated digitization of documents, providing a high scanning speed of up to 70 pages per minute.
Scanners support saving documents to various cloud services, sending by e-mail, as well as saving to USB drives and network folders. The package comes with the Document Capture Pro program, which allows you to convert documents into PDF with the ability to search for text, which greatly simplifies work with archives and automates the process of searching for information.
A feature of the new models is the built-in ScanWay function, which allows you to use scanners without the need to connect to a computer. This makes them an ideal solution for integration into document management systems, simplifying work processes and automating data processing. Both devices are equipped with an automatic document feeder of 100 pages and support a wide range of paper formats.
The Epson DS-900WN is characterized by higher productivity and the ability to process up to 11,000 pages per day, making it suitable for intensive office work. Both scanners have a touch screen, convenient connection interfaces, including USB 3.2 and Ethernet, and weigh 3.7 kg.
Prices for the Epson DS-800WN are $999 and the Epson DS-900WN is $1,299. Both devices are available through authorized CapturePro distributors.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
The new generation of Sony’s flagship in-channel headphones has been equipped with new drivers, leaving the same autonomy and numerous algorithm buns. Let’s see if everything is so rosy in the Sony WF-1000XM5 model
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Telegram will share a user’s IP address and phone number upon request by law enforcement agencieslaw messenger Telegram update
Telegram has updated its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy to better deal with breaches
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has become more expensive on Steamgames Steam
In Ukrainian Steam, the basic edition of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl now costs 1,399 hryvnias instead of the former 895. The price of the Deluxe Edition has increased to 1,899 hryvnias, and the Ultimate Edition will now cost 2,549 hryvnias