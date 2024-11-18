Electric crossover Cadillac Vistiq 2025 with autonomy of 483 km, has 615 hp motors. and the price from $78.8 thousand.

Cadillac presented an updated model of the 2025 Vistiq luxury electric car. This three-row electric crossover is positioned between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ models.

The design of the Vistiq follows the style of other Cadillac models. The rear end resembles the look of the Escalade IQ with similar split taillights. The crossover accommodates seven passengers. At the same time, you can choose the configuration of the second row with captain’s chairs for increased comfort.

Two Vistiq electric motors provide a total power of 615 horsepower and 881 Nm of torque. According to Cadillac estimates, the car accelerates to 97 km/h in 3.7 seconds in Velocity Max mode. Vistiq is equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.

The car is powered by a 102kWh Ultium battery pack that provides an estimated range of 300 miles, but an official EPA figure has yet to be confirmed. The new Cadillac model supports two-way charging, which allows you to use it to power your home during power outages. With fast DC charging, the Vistiq can add 127 km of range in about 10 minutes.

Inside, the Vistiq features a curved 33-inch display and an additional 8-inch screen for adjusting climate control and other vehicle functions. The climate control system is designed for five zones, which ensures comfort for all passengers.

Cadillac will initially offer the Vistiq in three trim levels: Luxury, Sport and Premium Luxury. Later, the top-of-the-line Platinum will join the lineup. Production will begin in early 2025, and the first models will hit the market shortly thereafter. The starting price of the Cadillac Vistiq is $78,790.