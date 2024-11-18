Electric crossover Cadillac Vistiq 2025 with autonomy of 483 km, has 615 hp motors. and the price from $78.8 thousand.18.11.24
Cadillac presented an updated model of the 2025 Vistiq luxury electric car. This three-row electric crossover is positioned between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ models.
The design of the Vistiq follows the style of other Cadillac models. The rear end resembles the look of the Escalade IQ with similar split taillights. The crossover accommodates seven passengers. At the same time, you can choose the configuration of the second row with captain’s chairs for increased comfort.
Two Vistiq electric motors provide a total power of 615 horsepower and 881 Nm of torque. According to Cadillac estimates, the car accelerates to 97 km/h in 3.7 seconds in Velocity Max mode. Vistiq is equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.
The car is powered by a 102kWh Ultium battery pack that provides an estimated range of 300 miles, but an official EPA figure has yet to be confirmed. The new Cadillac model supports two-way charging, which allows you to use it to power your home during power outages. With fast DC charging, the Vistiq can add 127 km of range in about 10 minutes.
Inside, the Vistiq features a curved 33-inch display and an additional 8-inch screen for adjusting climate control and other vehicle functions. The climate control system is designed for five zones, which ensures comfort for all passengers.
Cadillac will initially offer the Vistiq in three trim levels: Luxury, Sport and Premium Luxury. Later, the top-of-the-line Platinum will join the lineup. Production will begin in early 2025, and the first models will hit the market shortly thereafter. The starting price of the Cadillac Vistiq is $78,790.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
The new Asus Zenbook S 16 laptop is made in an unusual metal case, built on the basis of a fresh AMD platform adapted for AI, and has excellent autonomy. Let’s talk about this premium laptop in more detail
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Electric crossover Cadillac Vistiq 2025 with autonomy of 483 km, has 615 hp motors. and the price from $78.8 thousand.car electric transport
The 2025 Cadillac Vistiq is powered by a 102kWh Ultium battery that provides an estimated range of 300 miles, but an official EPA figure has yet to be confirmed.
Gigabyte released the AMD Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP video card with 48 GB of GDDR6 memoryAMD Gigabyte videocard
The original AMD Radeon Pro W7800 was released in the spring of 2023 and was equipped with a 32-gigabyte video buffer. Gigabyte introduced the Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP video card with 48 gigabytes of GDDR6.