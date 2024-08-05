Edifier announced Huazai Halo Space headphones with Spatial Audio support, ANC and autonomy up to 50 hours

The Edifier company presented new Huazai Halo Space headphones under the Huazai brand. They are equipped with 40 mm dynamic drivers with a multi-layer composite membrane, which provides deep bass, smooth mids and clear high frequencies up to 40 kHz. In addition, the design provides an independent cavity for isolating external noise.

The novelty received Hi-Res Audio certification and support for LDAC and LHDC 5.0 codecs. A built-in microphone, active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio feature with head position tracking are also present in these headphones.

Huazai Halo Space offers three connection modes: via Bluetooth 5.3, via USB or via a 2.4 GHz receiver. In wireless mode, the headphones can work for up to 50 hours. The weight of the device is 327 grams.

At the moment, Edifier has started selling the new model in China, where the headphones are available at a price of $120.