Dyson OnTrac is a $500 premium wireless headphone with ANC

Dyson has announced new OnTrac premium wireless headphones. The model is equipped with a system of 8 microphones with an algorithm of active noise reduction (ANC), which eliminates up to 40 dB of unwanted noise, which, according to the manufacturer, is the best indicator in this class of headphones.

The novelty also has soft microfiber cushions and removable ear cushions in different colors, which can be purchased separately. Users can choose from a variety of finishes for the headphones, including CNC aluminum, copper, nickel, and ceramic paint.

Dyson OnTrac supports Head Detect, Crystal-Clear Calls and Real-time soundtracking. With ANC on, the headphones can last up to 55 hours on a single charge.



The device is set up through the proprietary MyDyson application on a smartphone. The Dyson OnTrac is now available for purchase on the manufacturer’s website for $499, with additional ear cushions costing $49.