Draft messages with autosave will appear in WhatsApp

WhatsApp received a new feature – message drafts. Users will now be able to save unfinished texts and return to them later.

Unfinished messages will be marked with a special indicator and automatically rise to the top of the chat list so that they can be easily found. The new feature allows you to edit drafts without rushing before sending them.

The use of drafts was a long-awaited update, as a similar feature has long been available on other platforms. WhatsApp added this feature only at the end of 2024, continuing to expand the functionality for the convenience of users.

As of July 2024, WhatsApp’s audience reached 100 million monthly active users. In addition to drafts, a built-in address book and user lists have recently appeared in the messenger, which simplify the organization of chats.



The company Meta introduced a new feature in WhatsApp – user lists for chats. This option extends the capabilities of the filters introduced earlier in 2024 and allows you to organize chats by their own categories, for example, “Family”, “Work” and others.

Custom lists allow you to add both individual chats and groups to filters. To create a list, you need to click “+” on the filter panel, and to edit it, just hold the name of the list.

The feature will start rolling out to users in the coming weeks, making the messenger even more convenient to navigate and organize chats.

WhatsApp for Android is finally getting the long-requested voice transcribing feature.

Transcription will be available in WhatsApp beta 2.24.15.5 and supports five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Hindi. Transcriptions are generated locally on the phone and encrypted to ensure privacy.

The feature is not yet available to all beta users, but is expected to be rolled out more widely in the near future.