Doom was launched on the Nintendo Alarmo alarm clock

Enthusiasts running the cult shooter DOOM on unusual devices never cease to amaze with their creative experiments. Nintendo’s Alarmo alarm clock has been added to the long list of devices on which the game has been successfully launched (ATMs, calculators, refrigerators and even pregnancy tests).

A user with the nickname GaryOderNichts reported that he was able to activate DOOM on this old electronic device. Despite numerous difficulties and experiments, he managed to make the game work, albeit without sound. To install, you need to compress the full image of the game.

While projects like this have little practical use and little impact on the gaming community, they demonstrate just how flexible and adaptable the iconic game can be, and the ingenuity of fans who continue to find new ways to bring DOOM to life on the most incredible devices.

Other attempts to run Doom on different devices: