Doom: The Dark Ages announced. The game will be a prequel about Doom Slayer

Many new games were announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, including a new installment in the Doom series. Bethesda and id Software have officially unveiled the first trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages. The game will tell the early history of the Doom Slayer – when he was the superweapon of gods and kings.

The trailer showed real footage of the gameplay with Soldier (in various translations – Assassin, Executioner) Rock, demonstrating the dynamic and brutal style that has become the hallmark of the series.

Visually, Doom: The Dark Ages is closer to the dark atmosphere of Doom 2016. We will remind that Dumgay is a marine who in the past worked for the fictional United Aerospace Corporation (United Aerospace Corporation). In the game books, the main character’s name is Flynn Taggart.

The game is scheduled for release in 2025 for Xbox Series, PC and PlayStation 5.