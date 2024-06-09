Doom: The Dark Ages announced. The game will be a prequel about Doom Slayer09.06.24
Many new games were announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, including a new installment in the Doom series. Bethesda and id Software have officially unveiled the first trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages. The game will tell the early history of the Doom Slayer – when he was the superweapon of gods and kings.
The trailer showed real footage of the gameplay with Soldier (in various translations – Assassin, Executioner) Rock, demonstrating the dynamic and brutal style that has become the hallmark of the series.
Visually, Doom: The Dark Ages is closer to the dark atmosphere of Doom 2016. We will remind that Dumgay is a marine who in the past worked for the fictional United Aerospace Corporation (United Aerospace Corporation). In the game books, the main character’s name is Flynn Taggart.
The game is scheduled for release in 2025 for Xbox Series, PC and PlayStation 5.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
Doom: The Dark Ages announced. The game will be a prequel about Doom SlayerDoom games world events
Bethesda and id Software have officially released the first trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages. The game will tell the early story of the Doom Slayer
ASUS at Computex 2024: PC assembly and motherboards flavored with AI, CAMM2 memory and Back-To-the-Future compact PCsASUS Computex hardware
At Computex 2024, ASUS presented a number of innovative concepts and future developments, covering artificial intelligence (AI) computers, prototype motherboards based on AMD and Intel platforms, as well as new SROs.