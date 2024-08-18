Diya app will verify car owners on AUTO.RIA18.08.24
The Ukrainian marketplace AUTO.RIA introduced a new service for confirming the identity of car owners through the “Action” program.
Currently, cars whose owners have confirmed their data using “Action” will be marked with a special mark “Owner of a car. Confirmed through “Action” in the announcements. According to the press service of the service, the new function will increase the confidence of buyers when choosing a car.
This is the second service integrated by AUTO.RIA with Diya. Since last year, users of the platform have been able to authorize through “Diya.Signature”, and about 121,000 people have already used this opportunity.
In order to share the document and receive the “Owner of the car, verified through Action” mark, you must perform the following actions:
- authorize on the marketplace through “Action.Signature”;
- select “Confirm car ownership” on the car page;
- give permission to share the technical passport through Diya.
Diya app will verify car owners on AUTO.RIA
