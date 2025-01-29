DeepSeek is a Chinese competitor to ChatGPT, an App Store leader and Nvidia stock killer

DeepSeek has announced new multimodal artificial intelligence models called Janus Pro, which they claim outperform OpenAI’s DALL-E 3. The new models are available for download on the Hugging Face platform and are distributed under the MIT license, allowing them to be used for commercial purposes without restrictions.

It is stated that this is a unique open source model, the training and operation of which is much cheaper than Western competitors. This is due to the software and hardware optimization of the training process. However, given that the roots of the new AI are in China, no one can yet say for sure how and with what funds the project was created and operates in technological terms. And let alone about the support of the Chinese society.

New DeepSeek AI

The Janus Pro family includes models with a number of parameters from 1 to 7 billion, with larger versions demonstrating higher performance. The models are able to analyze images and create new visual objects. According to the results of GenEval and DPG-Bench tests, the largest model Janus Pro 7B is ahead of DALL-E 3, as well as other generative systems such as PixArt-alpha, Emu3-Gen and Stable Diffusion XL. Although current capabilities are limited to creating images with a resolution of up to 384×384 pixels, the efficiency and compactness of Janus Pro are impressive.

Monday on the American stock market ended with a serious collapse in shares for Microsoft, Google and other companies. But the main losses were suffered by Nvidia, which lost about 500 billion per day. As a result, the capitalization of the green giant fell to 2.9 trillion, and it slipped from first to third place in the list of the most expensive companies in the world.

The leader among AI chatbots?

DeepSeek, a company funded by China’s High-Flyer Capital Management, has attracted attention thanks to the success of its chatbot, which took the leading positions in the Apple App Store ratings. The effective training methods and high performance of DeepSeek models have analysts worried about the ability of the United States to maintain its leadership in the global artificial intelligence race.

At the same time, access to the new AI assistant is completely free, which has aroused great interest among users. The DeepSeek assistant tops the rating of the most downloaded applications on the iPhone and occupies high positions among downloads on the Android platform.

The release of a free and powerful AI on the market has caused a real sensation. This has led to an increase in the stock prices of Chinese companies associated with DeepSeek on the stock markets. At the same time, US markets are seeing a decline in shares of some technology companies, driven by fears of losing US technological leadership. Impressed by the results, renowned investor Marc Andreessen noted that DeepSeek is an incredible breakthrough. It is also worth noting that the DeepSeek AI system is trained taking into account internal censorship, which concerns certain political issues.