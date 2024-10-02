Decathlon released BTWIN SD500e and BTWIN MD500e electric scooters with 350 W motors and speeds up to 25 km/h

Decathlon presented two new electric scooters – BTWIN SD500e and BTWIN MD500e, which are already available on the European market.

Main characteristics:

Engine power: 350 W (maximum speed up to 25 km/h).

Power reserve: SD500e: 5.2 Ah battery (up to 25 km). MD500e: 10.4 Ah battery (up to 35 km).

Display: shows speed, operating mode and charge level.

Brakes: front motor brake and rear disc brake.

Tires: 10-inch tubeless for a comfortable ride.

Color: SD500e: Grey. MD500e: Black.

Weight: about 16.2 kg.

Water resistance: IPX5 standard.

Dimensions: suitable for people up to 1.95 m tall, can withstand a load of up to 100 kg.

Prices:

SD500e – 299 euros.

MD500e – 399 euros.

This year, the Acer company also updated its range of electric vehicles, adding to the existing line two new models of electric scooters and an electric bicycle for moving around the city. Owners of Acer ES Series scooters will be able to cover up to 60 km. distances on a single battery charge, and the eUrban eBike offers a range of up to 110 km. We have already tested both of these e-transports and offer to read about them in detail in our reviews.

New scooter Acer ES Series 5 Advance is almost 40% more powerful than its predecessor. It received a 36-volt 500 W motor with a peak power of 833 W, which provides acceleration to a maximum speed of 25 km/h. The scooter provides climbing on roads with a slope of 22% and can withstand a load of up to 120 kg. The weight of the novelty is 18.5 kg, and the dimensions when unfolded are 121x49x120 cm. This is a folding electric scooter with an aluminum frame and 10-inch wheels with PU tires.

The Acer ES Series 3 Advance model is lighter and more compact. It weighs 16 kg and measures 107x49x120 cm, and the diameter of the wheels is 8.5 inches with a ground clearance of 8.5 cm. The device is equipped with a 7.8 A-hour lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 20-25 km. The complete 36-volt 350 W motor with a peak power of 728 W provides acceleration up to 25 km/h. The scooter has a load capacity of up to 120 kg and is able to move uphill at an incline of up to 20%. Like the older model, it has four speed modes.