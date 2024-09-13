Cyberpunk 2077 v2.13 update adds support for AMD FSR 3 technology with frame generation13.09.24
CD Projekt RED released patch 2.13 for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, which added support for AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) frame-generation technology. The technology is designed to improve game performance and is available for both Radeon and NVIDIA graphics cards.
The developers recommend using FSR 3 at a frame rate of at least 60 fps to avoid artifacts and problems with image smoothness. It is also recommended to play on monitors with a refresh rate of at least 120 Hz for the best experience.
In addition, patch 2.13 adds support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3, as well as the ability to simultaneously use DLAA and DLSS modes to improve graphics quality and performance. The update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. The patch is now available for download.
