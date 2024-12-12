Cyberpunk 2077 celebrates 4 years12.12.24
CD Projekt RED celebrated the fourth anniversary of the release of Cyberpunk 2077, accompanying the event with a major update to the game. Despite the difficult start of the project in 2020, the Polish studio has done a lot of work to improve the game and regain the trust of gamers. Today, Cyberpunk 2077 is perceived as a high-quality product that continues to develop.
Main innovations of patch 2.2 Cyberpunk 2077
The update has added significant customization improvements and new features to the game for deep personalization of the character and gameplay. Among the key changes:
- Expanded appearance customization options You add more than 100 new options, including a choice of hairstyles, eye color, makeup, tattoos and other details.
- New features in the mode, including additional options for creating high-quality shots. Players can now place their photos in photo frames in the protagonist’s apartment.
- Expanded CrystalCoat functionality, allowing you to change the color of cars while driving. This feature is useful both from an aesthetic and gameplay point of view, helping to hide from the police.
- Improved the atmosphere: Johnny Silverhand can now accompany the player on a car trip.
The patch also fixed a number of bugs and improved the overall performance of the game. The full list of changes is available on the game’s official website and on Steam.
Cyberpunk 2077 continues to impress with its attention to detail and open world, confirming its status as one of the most ambitious games of our time.
