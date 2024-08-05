Curved Acer Predator X32 X3 QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 4K 240Hz screen is priced at $1,20005.08.24
Acer introduced the new Predator X32 X3 QD-OLED monitor, equipped with a 31.5-inch display with a QD-OLED matrix. The device supports HDR10 technology and is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard. In the name DisplayHDR 400, 600 and 1000, the numbers mean peak brightness in nits.
The screen resolution is 4K, the refresh rate reaches 240 Hz, and the curvature of the panel is 1700R.
The monitor is equipped with a KVM switch that allows you to control several devices with a single keyboard and mouse, as well as built-in 5 W speakers. Available ports include two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, and one USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode support and up to 65W charging power.
Acer Predator X32 X3 QD-OLED is equipped with an adjustable stand that allows you to adjust the height and angle of the screen for maximum comfort. The monitor is now available for purchase at a price of $1,199.99.

