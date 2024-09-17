Cristiano Ronaldo became the first in the world to reach 1 billion subscribers on social networks17.09.24
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has set another impressive record by becoming the first person in the world to reach 1 billion followers across various social media platforms.
On Instagram, Ronaldo has the largest audience – 638.8 million subscribers. He has 113 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 170 million on Facebook. The football player’s recently launched YouTube channel has also quickly gained popularity and has already reached 60 million subscribers.
Cristiano thanked his fans for their continued support, marking the milestone on his social media. Notably, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel also set a record by gaining one million subscribers in just an hour and a half after its launch.
The photo at the beginning of the news is a poster where Ronaldo advertises ZTE Nubia Z11 smartphone in 2016.
