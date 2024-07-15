CMF Buds Pro 2 TWS headphones with ANC, Spatial Audio and battery life of up to 41 hours are valued at $60

Nothing has introduced new TWS headphones called CMF Buds Pro 2. These headphones have an in-canal design and feature a dual 11mm and 6mm driver system. They support Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology up to 50dB and LDAC codec for high-quality audio.

CMF Buds Pro 2 is equipped with three microphones for clear sound reproduction and the Dual Connection function, which allows you to connect the headphones to two devices at the same time. They also have IP55 protection against dust and moisture.

The headphones have a Spatial Audio mode for spatial sound. As for autonomy, with active noise cancellation, the headphones last up to 30 hours of operation, and without it – up to 41 hours.

CMF Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on July 12 in four color options: Dark Grey, Light Grey, Orange and Blue. The price of the headphones will be $59.