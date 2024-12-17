Choosing answers in dialogues will be automatic in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ “canonical mode”17.12.24
Ubisoft has introduced a “canonical mode” for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which will allow players to play through the game without having to make decisions on their own. This mode aims to create a linear storyline with predetermined choices, simplifying the passage.
The main storyline will become more straightforward, but choices will still be important for forming relationships with allies and romantic lines. According to game director Jonathan Dumont, the game provides flexibility in completing quests, offering an optimal route, but without limiting the freedom of exploration.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on February 14, 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. The new mode is aimed at an audience that prefers simplified gameplay, while maintaining RPG elements for fans of the genre.
