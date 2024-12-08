China has banned exports to the US of materials needed for the production of electronics and weapons

China has tightened export restrictions in response to US sanctions against 140 Chinese companies involved in electronics manufacturing. As part of the new measures, the Chinese government has announced a ban on the export of several strategically important materials to the US, including gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials such as diamonds. These materials are important for semiconductors, infrared devices, the weapons industry and electric vehicle batteries.

It has also imposed enhanced end-use controls on graphite products, which are critical for electric vehicle batteries. The move is part of a broader trade war between the US and China that has escalated amid increased sanctions and a standoff on the international stage.

There are concerns that China may impose additional export restrictions on strategic materials such as nickel and cobalt, which would affect US manufacturers. Industry representatives are concerned about the shortage of these resources, as the US has only one large nickel deposit left, which will be depleted by 2028. The US response to these new measures is still unclear, although a White House spokesman said the US would take “necessary steps.”